Former Bahamas PM confirms he will not be in the race when party goes to the polls

Former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis

Former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis will not seek the leadership of the now Opposition Free National Movement.

Dr. Minnis has issued a statement confirming he will not be in the race when the party goes to the polls.

He wished those contesting the very best.

However he will hold on to his seat in the parliament.

Dr. Minnis led the FNM to a defeat at the last General Election in September.

Another former Prime Minister and leader of the FNM, Dr. Hurbert Ingraham also sought to set the record straight.

He said last Friday the party would have a new leader after the upcoming convention.

Dr. Ingraham said while he has taken a back seat over the past 5 years, he is ready and willing to play a roll in the party’s future.

Chairman of the party Coll Colmer says he expects Dr. Minnis to keep his word and stay out of the race.

He is hoping the healing within the party will begin.