Sudan’s military ruler declares national State Of Emergency hours after the Prime Minister and several Ministers are arrested

Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok

Hours after Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and several of his Ministers are arrested, a State Of Emergency has been declared and the transitional sovereign council and the government have been dissolved.

Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, the military officer who heads a power-sharing ruling council, made the announcement a short while ago.

He said the 2019 agreement on the transitional government with balanced power between the civilian and military leadership had turned into a struggle that was threatening peace and security.

Announcing the dissolution of the power-sharing ruling council and the government, he said the military needed to protect the country’s safety and security as stated in the constitutional declaration.

He also announced the removal of State Governors, saying the elections will be held in July 2023.

Sudan’s Prime Minister has called on protesters to take to the streets.

In a statement from his office, he called on the Sudanese people to protest using all peaceful means possible, to take back their revolution from the thieves.