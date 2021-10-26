2 alleged bandits killed during robbery at mini mart in Wallerfield

Two men are shot dead following a failed robbery in Wallerfeild.

They have been identified at Richie Ragoo and Nyron Phillip.

Reports say the incident took place at Hamilton Siding Road just before 10 o’clock last night.

Newscenter 5 understands 3 men armed with guns entered a mini mart and attempted to rob the patrons.

Police say the shop owner and 2 other men drew their licensed firearms and fired shots at the men.

The 2 ran a short distance away and collapsed.

Checks revealed they were shot several times.

The other assailant escaped.

And another man is killed in a shooting incident in Wallerfield.

He remains unidentified.

Police investigations are underway.