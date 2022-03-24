I955 FM


TT Regiment given 21 days to respond to Freedom of Information Act on behalf of family of Venezuelan baby Yaelvis Santoyo Sarabia

March 24, 2022
Yaelvis Santoyo Sarabia

The Trinidad and Tobago Regiment is given 21 days to respond to a Freedom of Information Act request on behalf of the family of Venezuelan baby Yaelvis Santoyo Sarabia.

Attorneys representing the family have written to Chief of Defense Staff Air Vice Marshall Darryl Daniel saying legal action will commence if the deadline is not met.

Among the information requested is any evidence of misconduct, inattention to duty, negligence, or of willful violation of the law on the part of any person holding a TTCG credential, which contributed to the fatality.

