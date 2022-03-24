PM signals government’s intention to reopen economy

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley has signaled his government’s intension to open up the economy, which has been plagued by COVID-19 restrictions.

At a political meeting on Tuesday night Dr. Rowley said now that the scaled down Carnival celebrations are over, without feared increases in COVID-19 cases, its time to remove more restrictions.

He said he would meet with the health team and inform the public accordingly.

Head of Epidemiology, Dr. Avery Hinds told a news conference yesterday the number of new infections has been falling.

Principal Medical Officer In Charge Of Institutions, Dr. Miriam Abdool Richards said hospitalisations are also low.

The health authorities are saying Trinidad and Tobago is doing very well.

Yesterday the Health Ministry recorded 3 deaths, 2 elderly men and 1 elderly woman.

All 3 had multiple comorbidities, which included diabetes, heart disease and a history of strokes.

The death toll is now 3,722.

The Ministry also said there were 275 new cases of the virus.