Duke and Duchess of Cambridge likely to be greeted with a protest as they arrive in the Bahamas today

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Protest is likely to greet Prince William and his wife Kate when they arrive in the Bahamas today.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been visiting some Caribbean countries as part of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

The royal couple has already visited Belize and Jamaica.

There were protests and demands for reparations for Britain’s involvement in the slave trade in this part of the world.

The Rastafarian community is planning a demonstration today.

Priest Rithmon Mckinney is the Royal Ambassador Ethiopia Africa Black International Congress in the Bahamas.

On the eve of the arrival of the couple yesterday Mr. Mckinney said a clear message must be sent to Britain’s monarch.

And the Foreign Affairs Minister, Fred Mitchell has no problem with plans to stage a demonstration while the royals are visiting the Bahamas.

The Minister also defended the fact that Bahamians are paying the bill for the couple’s visit.

Protesters are all making the same call for reparation and an apology for colonialism and slavery.