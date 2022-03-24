The last fugitive from the prison break is recaptured

All 5 prison escapees have been recaptured.

Anthony Seepersad was the last to be recaptured.

He was found in the trunk of a vehicle yesterday.

Police also detained the driver of the car.

Escapee Mr. Seepersad was recaptured on Morne Coco Road in Maraval at around 11:10am.

Mr. Seepersad and 4 others escaped from the prison last Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, the TTPS says the 4 other men who were recaptured have been slapped with more prison time, when they appeared before an Arima Magistrate on Tuesday.

They were charged with escaping lawful custody.

Kevin Jagdeo, Theon Thomas, Kurien Douglas and Shaquille Drayton, were sentenced to 2 years, 8 months each to run on the completion of their present sentences being served.

Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob has praised the officers whom he said worked tirelessly since Sunday night to successfully secure the apprehension of the escapees.

He also thanked the members of the public who shared invaluable information with the police, which led to the recapture of the escapees.