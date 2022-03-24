Gun crimes in Maloney and Piarco …2 men are dead

Two men are shot and killed in separate situations …one in Maloney the other in Piarco.

One of the victims remains unidentified.

In the latest incident the man not yet named was at the Piarco service station at around 3 o’clock this morning when he was shot.

Newscenter 5 understands the man was seated in his vehicle when another man wielding a gun approached him and fired shots.

The assailant then escaped.

The man died at the scene

And in Maloney, Damian Goodman is the victim of a gun crime.

He was 40-years-old.

Residents in the area say they heard several explosions and called the police.

When lawmen arrived at the scene they found the man bleeding from gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to hospital where he died.