T&T national killed in Florida

A Trinidad and Tobago national is killed in south Florida.
According to a report from West Palm TV, Vicky Samaroo-Torres was found dead at approximately 7:45 a.m. yesterday.
Mrs. Samaroo-Torres originally from Williamsville south Trinidad was reportedly killed Sunday morning.
Police are looking for her husband as a person of interest in her death.
Reports say deputies responded to a home in Vero Beach and found 45-year old Mrs. Torres dead inside.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, preliminary evidence has led detectives to believe that her husband, Pedro Torres, killed her.
Law enforcement issued an alert to be on the lookout for Pedro Torres, who is believed to be driving 2011 light green Toyota Sienna with Florida tag Y06IVL.
Mr. Torres is known to frequent Broward County and is believed to be somewhere in that area.
Indian River County Sheriff Deryl Loar said, tragically, the community has experienced another domestic violence homicide in our county.
Police say Mr. Torres is believed to be armed and should be considered as dangerous.
