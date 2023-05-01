T&T NATIONAL ABDUCTED IN BARBADOS

Member of Parliament, Dr. Roodal Moonilal

Opposition MP Dr. Roodal Moonilal is demanding answers surrounding what has been dubbed an international abduction, of a Trinidad and Tobago national in Barbados.

Yesterday at a service marking the 34th Anniversary of the opposition United National Congress, Dr. Moonilal raised the issue involving Brent Thomas.

Dr. Moonilal said, Barbados also needs to say more on the incident.

Deputy political leader of the UNC Jerlene John also wants to know more.

She said the incident reeks and the country should be appalled.