THE MURDER OF RONNIE PIERRE IS NOW ENGAGING THE ATTENTION OF POLICE

Police are searching for the killers of Ronnie ‘bull’ Pierre

He was shot dead near the Munroe road Hindu Primary School in Cunupia yesterday.

The incident caused panic and trauma among students and staff members.

His killing took place in an open lot of land near the school.

It happened at the end of the morning recess period.

Reports say the killers arrived in the area at around 10:15am in two Toyota Hilux vehicles; there were five occupants in the two vehicles.

They found Mr. Pierre, and shot him several times before they fled the area.

Mr. Pierre died at the scene.

The situation forced the early dismissal of school.

In a memo issued to parents shortly after the incident, principal Rishi Maharaj said all students and staff were safe.

He said after the shots were heard, the children were confined to their classrooms with their teachers.

The killing is said to have taken the murder toll in the country to 199.