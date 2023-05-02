PROTESTING PARENTS DESCRIBE THE EDUCATION MINISTER AND POLICE AS UNCARING… AND INVESTIGATIONS CONTINUES INTO THE BOMB THREATS AT SECONDARY SCHOOLS

Parents and guardians of at the Belmont Secondary School may keep their children away from classes.

A group of anxious parents yesterday staged a demonstration demanding better security at the school after armed men beat a safety officer at the school.

The incident occurred around the time when bomb threat emails were sent to Secondary Schools across Trinidad and Tobago

The parents and guardians yesterday morning chanted no security no school

Parent Louise Charles says children are not safe.

The parents also took the police and the Minister of Education to task on the situation.

Minister Dr. Nyan Gadsby Dolly is reported as saying MTS will fix the breaches around the school this week.

Meanwhile investigators continue their probe into the bomb threats at Secondary Schools.

The Trinidad and Tobago police service is said to be actively pursuing several leads in apprehending the person or persons responsible.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Curt Simon says the probe is at a delicate stage.

Anonymous bomb threats were sent to several schools across the country at around 8 am last Friday.

The situation caused major disruptions at almost all schools nationwide.

Yesterday DCP Simon told News Centre Five the probe continues.

Meanwhile the Energy Minister last Friday described the bomb threats as an act of terror.

Stuart Young told the parliament a crime was committed against the nations children.

He said the government is clear in condemning what took place.

The former National Security Minister was giving support to his successor, Fitzgerald Hinds during debate on a motion of no confidence in the matter.