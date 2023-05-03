POLICE KEPT BUSY WITH FATAL GUNCRIMES THE VICTIMS ARE A PENSIONER IN TOBAGO AND THREE MEN IN SANTA CRUZ

Tobago records 5th murder.

Dead is Edward Eastman, 68, of Golden Lane Tobago.

The murder occurred at a house in Golden Lane Tobago, initial reports reveal he was shot dead at his home.

Tobago police responded, the body was removed and investigations are continuing.

Mean while in Cantaro village, Santa Cruz is rocked by a triple murder.

The deceased identified only as Brandon, Dale and Brian were said to be liming at Webster’s bar last evening when they were attacked.

A fourth man known only as ‘germs’ was wounded, he remains hospitalized at this time.

The probe continues into the killing of a businessman in Morvant.

He is Ian Downes of New Street 2nd Caledonia Morvant.

According to reports, 58-year-old Mr. Downes was sitting in his veranda at around 9:45pm on Monday night, when gunmen attacked him.

Mr. Downes was rushed to hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Mr Downes was an amputee.

A motive for the killing is yet to be ascertained.