Three more persons die from covid-19.

The deceased were one elderly male, one elderly female and one middle aged male.

One person had multiple comorbidities, one person had a single comorbidity and one person had no known comorbidity.

In its latest update the Ministry of Health says this now bring the total number of covid-19 related deaths to 4,390.

The new fatalities are for the period April 19th to May 02nd.

It says the rolling 14-day average of new deaths is less than one.

The Ministry says for the same period 146 new positive cases were recorded.

It says the rolling 14-day average of new positive cases are10. The Ministry says the total number of patients hospitalized is 24.