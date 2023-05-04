GUN CRIME CLAIMS THE LIFE OF A MAN ATTENDING A WAKE FOR A MURDER VICTIM

A deadly shooting at a wake for a murder victim in St. Augustine

Chris Pooran was fatally shot while at the wake for fruit vendor Omardath Dillon last evening.

The incident occurred at Warner Street Freeman Road St. Augustine at around 10:30 last night.

Two armed men exited a dark coloured vehicle and began firing shots in the direction of Mr. Pooran and another man identified as Salaman Ali.

The men returned to the vehicle and fled the scene.

Police took both wounded men to hospital.

Mr. Pooran died at 11pm and Mr ali is being treated.

This latest murder came less than 24 hours after five gun-related killings were recorded in Santa Cruz, Tobago and St. Anns.