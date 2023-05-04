INVESTIGATIONS UNDERWAY INTO HOW A STUDENT ENTERED A PORT OF SPAIN SCHOOL WITH A CUTLASS

Another scary incident at a school in Trinidad and Tobago

A student at the Tranquillity Secondary School was seen on video brandishing a cutlass.

In the video students were seen running away from the boy.

A teacher at the school disarmed the teenager but only after a struggle.

The incident is believed to have occurred yesterday.

There has been no official word from the authorities at the school or from the Ministry of Education

President of the National Parent Teacher Association Kevin David is reported as saying, it has not yet been determined how the student was able to enter the school with a cutlass.

He said, yesterday students are usually searched when entering the compound.

Mr. David said police were called to the school in light of the incident.