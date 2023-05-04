THE ATTORNEY GENERAL DEFENDS HIS COLLEGUE REGARDING BRENT THOMAS…WHILE THE PRIME MINISTER WANTS A DETAILED ACCOUNT OF THE MATTER

Prime Minister of T&T, Dr. Keith Rowley

Prime minister Dr. Keith Rowley has requested a full explanation from the Police Commissioner about the matter involving Brent Thomas’ forced return from Barbados.

The Barbados police on the request of their Trinidad and Tobago police service detained firearms dealer Mr. Thomas.

On his return Mr. Thomas was charged with illegal possession of weapons…including grenades and rifles

Mr. Thomas took legal action against the state.

Ruling in Mr. Thomas’ favor justice Davindra Rampersad last week said the national was abducted in Barbados.

Prime Minister Rowley says, he learnt of the October 2022 incident via the media and he has grave concerns.

Minister Hinds also told of a possible appeal of Justice Rampersad’s ruling.

Meanwhile Attorney General Reginald Armour also defends National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, after his statements on the matter.

Mr. Armour says, his attention was also drawn to the reported remarks made by Minister Hinds at a news conference on Monday.

He adds that Minister Hinds spoke to the hard work of the members of the T&T police service in the fight against crime and criminals in this country, and to the fight in which all law-­abiding citizens and all institutions are engaged for the soul of Trinidad and Tobago.

But the Minister also said criminal elements have links in the Judiciary among other sectors.

The Attorney General says he has viewed the television recording of Minister Hinds’ news conference, which gave rise to newspaper reports yesterday.

He says has also spoken with Minister Hinds and is satisfied that it was not his intention to impugn the integrity of the Judiciary of the country, either in any particular matter or generally.

In Barbados the Attorney General Dale Marshall has also requested a report on the incident and the role of local police.