PUNDIT SATYANAND MAHARAJ BELIEVES THE T&T DEFENCE FORCE WOULD MAKE A DENT A CRIME.

In the wake of his controversial claims Pundit Satyanand Maharaj is suggesting, that the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force would be put to better use fighting crime in the country.

Yesterday speaking with News Center Five Pundit Maharaj said action must be taken.

He referenced the burning of a businessman in Freeport recently.

Pundit Maharaj stirred controversy last month when he said young Africans were targeting East Indians in the Aranguez area.