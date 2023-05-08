A PORT POLICE OFFICER AND HIS COMPANION ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH MARIJUANA TRAFFICKING.

A Tobago Port Police Officer and his companion a female civilian worker, at the Scarborough Port are expected to face a magistrate today.

The were slapped with a charge of possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

A quantity of drugs and pills were allegedly found at their Lowlands apartment, on Friday night.

The discovery was made after close monitoring of the Port Police Officer and an exercise executed at the home of the couple.

Over one kilo of marijuana was seized along with pills, a cellular phone, cash, and other items. The couple was taken into custody and charges were laid yesterday.