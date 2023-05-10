CONTROVERSY OVER LAW ASSOCIATION ROLE IN AWARD OF SILK…IT SAYS THERE NO CONSULTATION WITH AG…

Attorney General, Reginald Armour

Controversy over the issuance of “silk”, with the law association of Trinidad and Tobago stating that attorney general Reginald Armour never held discussions with the body on the awards.

In response, Mr. Armour said that he never indicated that he consulted with the LATT, but he held discussions with a LATT nominated member as the association’s president, Lynette Seebaran-Suite, had recused herself, given she had applied for senior counsel status.

The LATT issued a media release yesterday, noting newspaper reports of the AG’s comments at a media interview following the silk ceremony at President’s house on Monday, where President Christine Kangaloo conferred the prestigious award to 17 attorneys, including her husband, Kerwyn Garcia, and brother, Colin Kangaloo.

There, the AG said he consulted with the Chief Justice on the names and he held discussions with LATT senior members, given that Seebaran-Suite had recused herself.

In its release, the LATT stated that it had “no discussions whatsoever” with the AG on applicants for senior counsel.

At a news conference at the diplomatic center, St Ann’s, yesterday, the Prime Minister, who has returned from a weekend golfing vacation in Barbados, invited the AG to the podium to answer questions from the media on the LATT’s release.

After Mr. Armour’s explanation, prime minister Rowley quipped:

In a release yesterday, opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said Armour must resign, as he has humiliated himself.

