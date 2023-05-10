BODY FOUND IN SAVANAH NOT YET IDENTIFIED…

No identification yet on a female corpse found at the queen’s park savannah, Port of Spain.

According to police the body was discovered in the vicinity of Peschier cemetery on Monday.

Police say the unidentified female appears to be in her early twenties, is of African descent, dark brown in complexion and of medium build with short, black curly hair.

It is said the body was clad in a pink blouse and dark-coloured underwear.

Anyone with information that can assist in identifying this body can call the homicide bureau of investigations, region one office, at 625-8234 or 624-5230.

All calls are confidential.