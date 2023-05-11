I955 FM


GOVERNMENT BOASTS TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO IS ENJOYING A HEALTHY ECONOMY, BUT THE OPPOSITION IS NOT BUYING IT.

Posted on May 11, 2023 by admin
Minister of Finance, Colm Imbert

A healthy report on Trinidad and Tobago’s economy.

Minister of finance Colm Imbert quoting data from the central statistical office says the country’s economy has grown and has a bright future.

But, opposition leader kamala Persad-Bissessar is not convinced.

Mrs. Persad-Bissessar says her information says different.

Yesterday in his presentation minister Imbert referred to figures from the international monetary fund on the country’s economy.

He said the non-energy sector is a great contributor to economic growth.   

But again Mrs. Presad-Bissessar rubbished the finance minister’s presentation saying it was far from reality.

She said while government is requesting an additional amount in the vicinity of four billion dollars in its mid-year review of the budget, it is failing to deal with what matters most…crime.

The two were contributing to the motion adopt the second report of the standing finance committee. 

