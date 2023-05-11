THE FINAL REPORT INTO THE PARIA DIVING TRAGEDY WILL BE LATE…THE CHAIRMAN OF THE COMMISSION OF INQUIRY SAYS, ITS MY FAULT.

Christopher Boodram

Chairman of the commission of enquiry into the Paria diving tragedy king’s counsel Jerome Lynch, accepts full responsibility for the latest holdup in submitting the final report.

On February 25th, 2022, Kazim Ali Jr, Fyzal Kurban, Yusuf Henry, Rishi Nagassar And Christopher Boodram, were doing maintenance work on a 30-inch pipeline at berth 6 when they were sucked in.

Only Mr. Boodram survived.

In a release last week Commission Chairman Kc Jerome Lynch said the delay of the final report was necessary as those who were issued with Salmon letters have been given until June 9th to respond in writing, and until June 21st and 22nd to respond orally.

At a press conference yesterday King’s Counsel Lynch said, August 31st is merely a backstop date as the report is likely to be submitted in July.

Salmon letters are sent, to individuals or companies that will be subject to criticism in a report.

KC Lynch says, persons receiving those letters must by law be given time to craft their response.

Questioned regarding who will have access to the final report other than the president, KC Lynch made it clear that he was appointed by the president and his responsibility is to report to the president.