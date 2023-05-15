THE POLICE COMMISSIONER’S EXCELLENT SELF RATING IS SLAMMED BY THE OPPOSITION…

Police Commissioner Erla Harewood Christopher

The Police Commissioner’s self-rating of excellent is not sitting well with opposition senator David Nakhid

Last Saturday commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher graded her performance in office so far as excellent.

Reporters asked her how she saw her performance in the first 100 days of being in office.

But senator Nakhid said yesterday, anyone who becomes involved with the present government becomes delusional.

At a news conference yesterday senator Nakhid said the top cop needs to apologize to the nation for that rating.

Meanwhile former Commissioner Gary Griffith says, Mrs Harewood Christopher’s tenure in office over the last 100 days was the worst in history.

He says self-praise is no praise.

Mr. Griffith said yesterday, by her excellent rating the commissioner has put herself in the less than distinguished company of, McDonald Jacob, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley and National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds.