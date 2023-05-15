I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

17 YEAR OLD HELD WITH HIGH – POWER RIFLE & AMMUNITION…

Posted on May 15, 2023 by admin

A 17-year-old is allegedly held with a high-powered rifle and a quantity of ammunition.

A statement from the TTPS says, the minor was detained by officers of the gang intelligence unit.

Sangre Grande is currently assisting police with investigations.

According to police, at 6.30 pm on May 13th, officers proceeded to a house located in the north eastern settlement, Sangre Grande, where they executed a search warrant.

During the raid, the police officers allegedly found one black AR-15 equipped with one magazine, 21 rounds of 5.56 ammunition, 50 rounds of nine millimeter ammunition and one drum magazine containing a quantity of nine millimeter ammunition in a bedroom.

The boy, who was reportedly found in the room, was subsequently arrested and taken into police custody.

The eastern division task force also supported the exercise.

PC Dabreo is continuing investigations.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *