17 YEAR OLD HELD WITH HIGH – POWER RIFLE & AMMUNITION…

A 17-year-old is allegedly held with a high-powered rifle and a quantity of ammunition.

A statement from the TTPS says, the minor was detained by officers of the gang intelligence unit.

Sangre Grande is currently assisting police with investigations.

According to police, at 6.30 pm on May 13th, officers proceeded to a house located in the north eastern settlement, Sangre Grande, where they executed a search warrant.

During the raid, the police officers allegedly found one black AR-15 equipped with one magazine, 21 rounds of 5.56 ammunition, 50 rounds of nine millimeter ammunition and one drum magazine containing a quantity of nine millimeter ammunition in a bedroom.

The boy, who was reportedly found in the room, was subsequently arrested and taken into police custody.

The eastern division task force also supported the exercise.

PC Dabreo is continuing investigations.