THE REDUCTION IN MURDER TARGET NOT LIKELY…SO SAYS THE POLICE COMMISSIONER

Police Commissioner Erla Christopher

The Police Commissioner admits her target of reducing murders in the country by next month is not likely to be realized.

During a grilling from members of the joint select committee on national security yesterday Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher gave a breakdown of where the numbers are at this time.

Committee Vice Chair Paul Richards asked the Commissioner about her set targets.

The commissioner said the TTPS is on track in some areas, but not murders.

The commissioner also said the detection rate for serious crimes as at may 13th stood at 29 percent.

JSC member Dr. Roodal Moonilal said while some of her target percentiles were low commissioner Harewood Christopher met some of her target.