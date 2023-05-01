TEACHERS TO STAY AWAY FROM CLASSES AT BELMONT SECONDAY IF SECURITY ARRANGEMENTS ARE NOT IMPROVED

Education Minister, Dr. Nyan Gadsby Dolly

Teachers put the Education Ministry on notice. They say classes will be halted at Belmont Secondary School today, if their security is not guaranteed.

Their union has instructed the educators, to sign a refusal to work document when they report for school this morning, their demands are not met.

It follows an assault on a school Safety Officer by two gun-toting men who stormed the compound on Friday.

The two reportedly entered the school through a breach near the farm area.

The Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association says teachers, students and other members of staff are concerned for their safety.

President Martin Lum Kin says if the Education Ministry fails to act, teachers would take action.

Speaking with News Centre Five, yesterday, Mr. Lum Kin said, the Belmont teachers have been working under unsafe conditions for years now and this cannot be allowed to continue.

He called on the Ministry to step up.

Belmont police are probing the matter.

Meanwhile, on the issue of bomb threats, Mr. Lum Kin said his members are prepared should the issue rear its ugly head again.

But he said they must also be given permission to dismiss school should the situation arise.

He also assured students whose exams were affected by the bomb threats would be given another opportunity.

On Friday a number of bomb threats were issued via email to several schools across the country.

The situation led to the early dismissal of all schools.

The Cyber Crime Unit of the TTPS is investigating the matter.