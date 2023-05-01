STAND YOUR GROUND LEGISLATION, A BAD PROPOSAL…SO SAYS PRIME MINISTER KEITH ROWLEY

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley

Prime Minister Keith Rowley is rejecting “Stand Your Ground” legislation which is being proposed by the leader of the opposition

The suggested legislation is aimed at dealing with the spate of home invasions in the country.

Kamla Persad Bissessar has been proposing tough and punitive measures to stem the crime, which has in some instances led to death.

Yesterday in Toco, Dr. Rowley said such laws are dangerous.

The legislation, as it exist in some parts of the United States allows people to use deadly force if they are faced with threats posed by home invasions.

Prime Minister Rowley is telling, Persad Bissessar don’t even think about it.

The Prime Minister recalled a break-in at his private residence, which he says could have gone in different directions.

It was his way of also rejecting the claim that bandits of African descent have been targeting people of East Indian descent in Aranguez.

The Prime Minister was addressing a sports and family day event hosted by his People’s National Movement yesterday.