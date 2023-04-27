MINISTER OF HEALTH TERRANCE DEYALSINGH DISMISSES CLAIMS LINKING HIM TO LANDS IN THE EAST…

A denial from Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh, of any connection to land near the Cumuto /Mazanillla highway extension project.

The claim of opposition Mp Saddam Hosein earlier this week is being described as incorrect.

On Monday night Mr. Hosein said, the Minister has had to recuse himself from cabinet deliberations.

At the Monday night forum of the United National Congress the Barataria San Juan MP called on Minister Deylaisngh to give answers.

However in a response yesterday Minister Deyalsingh said, he notes with utter shock, the statements made by Mr Hosein.

He said he wishes to put on the public record neither he nor any member of his family own any land, or have any interest in a parcel of land near the Cumuto Manzanilla highway.

He said the matter of recusals in cabinet deliberations is the honourable, ethical and correct thing to do.

The Minister explained recusals are designed to protect the public’s interest and are an integral part of good governance.

He said the public is advised that matters of recusals should not be weaponized to deliberately mislead the public.