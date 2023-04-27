THE PRIME MINISTER SAYS THANKS BUT NO THANKS TO CRIME TALKS WITH A FORMER POLICE COMMISIONER AND THE OPPOSITION LEADER….

Leader of the United National Congress, Kamla Persad Bissessar

Prime minister Dr. Keith Rowley turns down recent invitations to discuss crime.

Former Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith and Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar have said they are open to discussions with anyone in the face of escalating crime.

United national congress representative for Naparima, Rodney Charles raised the matter in the parliament yesterday.

Dr. Rowley also said no to any meeting other than in parliament with the opposition.

The Prime Minister was posed a question on his National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds whom he defended.

They were speaking during the questions to the Prime Minister segment of yesterday’s sitting.