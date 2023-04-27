AN EARLY MORNING MURDER IN TOBAGO…DONNIEL THOMAS IS THE VICTIM… ALONG WITH AN ONGOING GANG WAR IN TRINIDAD

Donneil Thomas is the fourth murder victim in Tobago so far this year

Mr. Thomas was from Signal Hill.

It is reported he was about to leave home for work this morning when he was shot multiple times.

He died on the spot.

The father of one was an employee with the Division of Infrastructure.

Tobago police are investigating.

And police believe the murder of fruit vendor Omardath Dillon Joseph is the result of an ongoing gang war.

Mr. Joseph was shot dead yesterday afternoon in Caroni.

He was with another man under a tent off the Caroni Savannah Road near the roundabout when they were both shot.

Two men are reported to have alighted a vehicle and fired several shots,

Mr. Joseph was hit multiple times.

He died on the spot.

The other man was up to last evening critically wounded.

Relatives of the murdered man arrived on the scene and were at a loss over his killing.

Police say the shooting may be connected to a series of killings in St. Augustine, including that of 16 year old Darshan Ramnath.