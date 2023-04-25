MIND YOUR DAMN BUSINESS …THA CHIEF SECRETARY TELLS THE PRIME MINISTER

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine hits back at the call for a fresh election in Tobago.

Last Sunday Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley told Mr. Augustine and his team to take Tobago back to the polls.

He said if the Chief Secretary wants the respect of the central government and the people of Tobago an early election is prudent, considering the fallouts in the progressive democratic patriots.

But yesterday Mr. Augustine called on the prime minister to stay out of Tobago business.

He attached to his Facebook comment a video of the prime minister speaking on a platform of the Peoples National Movement.

Mr. Augustine then tells the prime minister to mind his damn business.

The video was from a political meeting of the PNM in Mason Hall Tobago, back in 2021.

Last Sunday’s media release from the Prime Minister said through a series of expulsions, and withdrawals the Executive Of The Assembly, has ended up in the hands of a self-serving group of independents.

He said a brand new political party is now spawned with the intention to take its place within the walls of the THA.

Dr. Rowley said if that happens it would run counter to the lofty principles being espoused by Mr. Augustine.