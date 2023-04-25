A TRIPLE MURDER IN SOUTH TRINIDAD..A FATHER AND SON ARE AMONG THE DEAD

Three men are shot and killed in penal.

The identities of the men have been given as Anand Kumar, Kishore Kumar and Rolly Hosien.

Reports say the incident took place at Charlo Village around 4:30 this morning.

News Centre five understands relatives of the men were awoken after hearing a commotion in the yard of their home.

They say, two men dressed in police tactical gear armed with guns ordered the men to kneel down, and then fired several gunshots at the men.

Upon checking, relatives say the men were found lying in close to each other bare back in a pool of blood unresponsive.

Police were called to the scene.