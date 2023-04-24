I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

IN KENYA POLICE EXHUME OVER 40 BODIES LINKED TO A RELIGIOUS CULT

Posted on April 24, 2023 by admin

Kenyan police have exhumed 47 bodies near the coastal town of Malindi, as they investigate a preacher said to have told followers to starve to death.

The bodies of children were among the dead.

Church leader, Paul Mackenzie Nthenge is in custody, pending a court appearance.

State broadcaster KBC described him as a “cult leader”, and reported that 58 graves have so far been identified.

This entry was posted in International News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *