NP ASSURES THERE IS NO SHORTAGE OF LPG

The National Petroleum Marketing Company says at present, there is no shortage of liquid Petroleum gas.

It also assures the public and measures have been implemented to ensure an uninterrupted supply.

NP’s statement comes after a Sunday Express article yesterday titled “Natural Gas Crisis”.

The Express article said several petrochemical plants at Point Lisas are currently shut down due to a fire at BPTT’s Mahogany Hub.

The article also stated that one of these plants is the lone cooking gas producer in the country.

It said this could affect the supply of liquefied Petroleum gas.

NP said yesterday no shortage exists.

In a release NP is telling consumers to maintain their normal purchasing patterns.

It is also advising that there is no need for panic buying which will only serve to cause shortages.

Furthermore, NP said it’s LPG plant operations will continue as normal, with systems in place to prevent any disruption to supplies.