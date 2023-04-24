COUVA AND SOUTH OROPOUCHE RECORD TWO SEPARATE MURDERS

Two men are shot dead in separate situations.

One of them in Oropouche and the other in Carolina Village Couva.

In the latest incident the victim has been identified as Dwayne Saunders.

Reports say he was shot in South Oropouche at around 7:30pm last night.

News Centre Five understands Mr. Saunders was standing not too far away from the police station when he was fatally shot.

Officers nearby went to the scene and found him bleeding from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital where he died.

And earlier Adrian Mitchell was shot dead in Couva.

Mr. Mitchell also called Maggaz was reportedly abducted and his body was found near a farm off Adjoha Road at around 1 pm yesterday.

Investigations are continuing.