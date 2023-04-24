I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

THE PRIME MINISTER TELLS THE FARLEY AUGUSTINE LED THA …YOU HAVE NO MANDATE CALL AN ELLECTION NOW

Posted on April 24, 2023 by admin
Prime Minister of T&T, Dr. Keith Rowley

The Prime Minister feels the Farley Augustine led group of independents in the Tobago House of Assembly, needs to take the people back to the polls.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Dr. Keith Rowley said it would be a prudent thing to do.

The deputy Chief Secretary of the T.H.A Dr. Faith B Yisrael is not taking kindly to the Prime Minister’s suggestion.

Dr. B Yisreal questions what she calls a level of hatred for the people of Tobago on the part of the Prime Minister.

She says it’s almost worst than when his leader told the people of Tobago to eat grass.

Dr. B Yisreal said make no mistake she will continue to fight for the island of her birth. 

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Tobago News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *