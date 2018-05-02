T&T and Jamaica agree to continue collaboration in the area of trade

Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica have reportedly agreed to continue collaboration in the area of trade.
This follows a meeting between a delegation from this country’s Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Ministry of Industry Commerce Agriculture and Fisheries of Jamaica.
High on the agenda was the issue of a trade imbalance between both countries.
Minister of Trade, Paula Gopee-Scoon says the matter was thoroughly discussed between both sides and agreements reached.
She says this includes the removal of certain restrictions which have been hampering trade relations.
In the Senate yesterday Minister Gopee-Scoon listed some of the obstacles.
She reminded the Upper House of Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley’s visit to Jamaica in July 2016 where a number of issues were discussed.
She said during those discussions a framework was established and it was also agreed to have further collaboration with regards to trade between both countries.
