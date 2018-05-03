I955 FM


50 persons issued fixed penalty notices for speeding

Posted on May 3, 2018 by newscenter5

Unknown-23Fifty persons are issued fixed penalty notices for speeding.

 

Officers of the Northern Division Speed Unit, who conducted an exercise along the Southern Main Road, yesterday, imposed the fines.

 

The TTPS says the highest speed recorded during the exercise was 83kph, while the speed limit for that area is 50kph.

 

The operation was coordinated by Snr. Supt Michael Daniel, and supervised by Sgt. Ronald Williams.

