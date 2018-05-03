It’s World Press Freedom day

It is World Press Freedom today and the says a lot has happened in the last year, which have triggered serious issues surrounding credibility and Social Media commentary.

MATT says it has noted as well that Trinidad and Tobago achieved a press freedom rating higher than several countries in the report conducted by international non-profit organisation, Reporters Without Borders.

It says Trinidad and Tobago dropped five places to 39th, out of 180 countries.

Reporters Without Borders has said there could be a negative effect on the freedom of the press and freedom of expression on the Internet if proposed pieces of legislation are passed in their present form.

MATT listed among the pieces of legislation, the Cybercrime Bill, the Whistleblower Protection Act, the Data Protection Act, and the new Broadcast Code

It said the RSB report also mentioned the physical attacks on several reporters while investigating a story involving the owner of a private oil company in 2017.

The 2018 theme of WPFD is ‘Keeping Power in Check: Media, Justice and the Rule of Law’, covering issues of media and the transparency of the political process, the independence and media literacy of the judicial system, and the accountability of state institutions towards the public.

To this end, MATT is renewing the call for further consultation on the Cybercrime Bill and all new legislation or amendments, which have the potential to criminalize professional journalists working in the public interest.