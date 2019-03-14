I955 FM


Trump’s ex-Campaign Chief jailed for 43 more months stemming from Russia investigation

Posted on March 14, 2019 by newscenter5

AP18177734463126Donald Trump’s ex-Campaign Chief Paul Manafort has been jailed for 43 more months on charges stemming from the Russia investigation.

 

It comes a week after the 69-year-old was given a 47-month prison sentence for fraud in a separate case.

 

The latest sentencing arises from two conspiracy charges Manafort pleaded guilty to last year.

 

He told the Federal Court in Washington DC that he wanted to apologise for his actions.

 

US District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson sentenced Manafort to a total of 73 months.

 

Both cases stem from an inquiry into alleged Russian election meddling in the 2016 US elections.

 

None of Manafort’s charges, however, relates to allegations of collusion with Russia.

 

Mr. Trump has always denied the charge, describing the inquiry as a witch-hunt.

