Investigations into murder of Tobago businessman leads to one man being questioned

Investigations into the murder of Tobago businessman and former police officer Donald Parks have led to the questioning of one man.

Mr. Parks was shot and killed during what police believe was a robbery on Tuesday.

He is the third murder victim on the sister isle for the year.

Meanwhile scores of Tobagonians have since taken to social media expressing grief and outrage over the incident.

Founder of the Tobago Business Chamber Martin George expressed anger over the situation.

The prominent attorney says the business chamber is condemning the murder and the most recent attack on two British tourists.

Mr. George believes such incidents are not good for the island’s development as a destination of choice for tourists, nor for investors.