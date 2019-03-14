CoP says it has become necessary for him to wear camouflage on duty

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith says it has become necessary for him to wear camouflage while on duty.

Mr. Gary Griffith along with some members of his team wears the battle fatigues while carrying out their duties.

However the move has been described as illegal.

Yesterday the Commissioner said camouflage is needed to blend into some environments.

The Commissioner also described those who criticise the style of dress, as detractors.

Commissioner Griffith was speaking on the Morning Edition program on TV6 yesterday.