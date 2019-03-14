I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Dr. Rowley escapes heart surgery

Posted on March 14, 2019 by newscenter5

5b8e7fb86e010.imagePrime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley escapes heart surgery.

 

Dr. Rowley has been in the United States, undergoing a series of medical tests.

 

69-year-old Dr. Rowley left the country earlier this month for California after a routine medical checkup.

 

Dr. Rowley posted a picture of himself and his doctor on his Facebook page yesterday.

 

In the caption, the Prime Minister said there is no need for surgery and he will remain under observation for a few more days and return home soon.

 

Dr. Rowley said he was thankful to everyone who prayed and sent well wishes to him and his family.

 

The Prime Minister told reporters earlier this month that he should have gone back to do these tests last year September, but had delayed the visit since he was dealing with the National Budget and the closure of the state-owned oil refinery, Petrotrin.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *