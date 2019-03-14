Dr. Rowley escapes heart surgery

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley escapes heart surgery.

Dr. Rowley has been in the United States, undergoing a series of medical tests.

69-year-old Dr. Rowley left the country earlier this month for California after a routine medical checkup.

Dr. Rowley posted a picture of himself and his doctor on his Facebook page yesterday.

In the caption, the Prime Minister said there is no need for surgery and he will remain under observation for a few more days and return home soon.

Dr. Rowley said he was thankful to everyone who prayed and sent well wishes to him and his family.

The Prime Minister told reporters earlier this month that he should have gone back to do these tests last year September, but had delayed the visit since he was dealing with the National Budget and the closure of the state-owned oil refinery, Petrotrin.