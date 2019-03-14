Acting Prisons Commissioner says new approach to be taken to decrease recidivism

Acting Prisons Commissioner Dane Clarke says a new approach is being taken to decrease recidivism.
Mr. Clarke made the revelation while addressing the launch of Vision on Mission’s preparation for release program in Tobago yesterday.
Themed, ‘Keys to Successful Re-entry’, the preparation for release program is also geared to decrease recidivism.
Acting Commissioner Clarke told of more targeted efforts within the system.
Also addressing the opening ceremony was Chairman of Vision on Mission Reynold Cooper.
He said V.O.M has used tested and proven scientific modules to prepare inmates for reintegration into society.
And Minister of National Security Stuart Young was also present.
Minister Young reminded former inmates that the past is now in the past.
Minister Young further pledged to meet more regularly with the Mercy Committee in a bid to reduce the overburdened system.
