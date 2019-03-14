Acting Chief Fire Officer stands behind decision after 15 fire service applicants were turned away from training

Acting Chief Fire Officer, Kenny Gopaul stands behind a decision that has some upset in Tobago.
A reported 15 applicants to the fire service were turned away from training even after what they thought was assured recruitment.
Chalmer John is one of the affected persons.
Mr. John says he was selected to join the TTFS after he followed instructions and did all the necessary tests, including a medical examination.
Mr. John says he was called and told he was selected, but when he arrived for orientation earlier this week, he was informed otherwise.
Speaking with Newscenter 5 yesterday, Mr. John said he and others left their jobs after they were informed that they were selected to enter the TTFS.
But A.C.F.O Gopaul says Mr. John and the others were never guaranteed a spot in the training process.
Speaking with Newscenter 5 yesterday Mr. Gopaul said talks have been held and 35 persons from Tobago will be trained.
Meanwhile… Minority Leader and President of the Public Services Association, Watson Duke describes the action as a form of discrimination.
He said action would be taken.
