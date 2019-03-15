33-year-old bus driver charged with rape of a 12-year-old girl

A 33-year-old bus driver charged with raping a 12-year-old girl is granted 150,000 dollars bail.
Reports say private bus driver Aleem Mohammed appeared before the court charged with having sex with the minor.
It was alleged that in 2017, between August and November, Mr. Mohammed of Tableland had sex with the girl at Premier Guest House in Ste. Madeleine on three different occasions.
Constable Hamilton of the Child Protection Unit laid the indictable charges.
Mr. Mohammed has a criminal record.
He had previous convictions having been fined for possession a gun, ammunition and camouflage clothing.
He was also previously convicted for driving while under the influence of alcohol.
San Fernando Magistrate Alicia Chankar placed him on $150,000 bail with the conditions that he has no contact with the alleged victim and stay away from her.
He is also to report to the Tableland Police Station twice a week.
The matter was adjourned to April 1st.
