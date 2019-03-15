Man shot at his Carenage home

A 29-year-old man is hospitalised following a shooting incident at his Carenage home.

Reports say at around 4:45am yesterday, Isiah Marcelle of Haig Street, Carenage was at home when he was awakened by the sound of men knocking.

The men were claiming to be police officers.

Reports say when Mr. Marcelle approached the door, the men opened fire on him.

He was on his right leg but managed to escape.

Mr. Marcelle was taken to the St. James Medical Facility where he was treated and transferred the Port of Spain General Hospital for further treatment.

Sgt. Nicome is continuing enquiries.