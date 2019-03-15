Islamic Front calling for police protection at mosques after mass shootings in New Zealand

The Islamic Front is calling on Police Commissioner, Gary Griffith to dispatch police officers to Masjids across the country following mass shootings at two mosques in New Zealand.
49 people were killed and dozens injured in the attack this morning at the two Masjids in Christchurch, New Zealand.
The attack, which came around the time Muslims were attending the Masjid for Friday prayers, was the deadliest in New Zealand’s history.
Now head of the Islamic Front, Umar Abdullah wants police protection at Masjids in this country, starting today.
Mr. Abdullah says the possibility of “copy cats” carrying out similar attacks here in Trinidad and Tobago must not be ruled out.
He says the presence across the country for the Jumuah prayers, especially the Masjids that are heavily populated is necessary to give Muslims a sense of security and protection.
Jumuah prayers begin at 12:45 and usually end at 1:30.
Mr. Abdullah says it is time to take a stance against extremism and drive it out of all communities.
