New Zealand mosque shooter describes himself as an “ordinary white man”inspired by Norway mass killer

Police say the 28-year-old Australian who perpetrated these terror attacks, described himself as an “ordinary white man” who was inspired by Norway mass killer Anders Behring Breivik.

He is not a Christian as some mainstream media puts it.

His choice of music during his drive to commit this massacre entitled “Remove Kebab” was a propaganda music video made by Serb Army soldiers as a tribute to a war responsible for genocide against Muslims in Sarajavo 1995.

Authorities have also warned Muslims not to visit mosques “anywhere in New Zealand”.

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the assault on the mosques appeared to be a well-planned terrorist attack.